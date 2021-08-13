Brentford v Arsenal – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

4 total views, 4 views today
The opening game of the Premier League season will see Arsenal take on Brentford in Brentford Community Stadium on Friday
The match will kick off at 20:00 on Friday 13th August. Sky Sports Premier will show live coverage of the match for those at home.
This is Brentford’s long-awaited return to the English top-flight, the last time they were in this league was in 1947. They made it up by the skin of their teeth after winning the play-off finals.
The Bees are an attack-minded side that successfully blends a strong pressing game with patience in possession. This attack is spearheaded by record goalscorer Ivan Toney, he managed 31 goals in 45 Championship games last season.
Arsenal, instead, is a team that has been in the Premier League since its inception but are at their lowest point in recent history.
Manager Mikel Arteta is attempting to bring this club out of its slump using Arsenal’s youth. Now, he is mixing in new transfers, expect to see former Brighton defender Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga make their competitive debuts for the club.
Both sides will be hungry for the win this evening so if the game is not nervy then it should be full of entertainment.
After 76 days, it feels 𝘀𝗼 good to finally say…
IT’S MATCHDAY, GOONERS! ❤️
🔜 #BREARS pic.twitter.com/ruoZ8jQB5H
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2021
Predicted Lineups
Brentford
Formation
3-5-2
Predicted Starting 11
Raya (GK), Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney
Injuries
Dasilva, Jensen
Arsenal
Formation
4-2-3-1
Predicted Starting 11
Leno (GK), Tierney, Mari, White, Saka, Lokonga, Xhaka, Aubamayang, Smith-Rowe, Pépé, Lacazette
Injuries
Nketiah, Gabriel, Holding, Partey
Betting
Brentford is underdogs with odds of 7/2 to win today.
A draw has odds of 5/2.
Arsenal to win away from home has odds of 4/5.
A 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝘿𝘼𝙔 we've waited 74 years for#BrentfordFC #BREARS pic.twitter.com/fy6mCYOluj
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 13, 2021
Score Prediction
This will be a nervy game for Brentford, this first game back in the Premier League. Arsenal, on the other hand, is starting another rebirth in hopes of getting back to European football.
This game will be close but the Gunners will take a 2-1 win to earn their first three points.
🗣 "They will be a really tough opponent for everyone in the Premier League."
Mikel Arteta is impressed with the chemistry and belief that he has seen from Brentford pic.twitter.com/xKAtl1nsCb
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 12, 2021