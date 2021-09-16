Burnley v Arsenal – Preview, Team News, Betting

6 total views, 6 views today

Arsenal have finally got their first win and plan to continue their form away to Burnley on week five of the Premier League

The game will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, 18th September in Turf Moor with Anthony Taylor officiating.

Sean Dyche has not made the start to the season that he would have wanted. After four games, the team has only gotten one draw against Leeds two weeks ago.

They are about to go into a tough run of fixtures including Manchester City and Leicester so they will need to get some more points on the board this weekend.

The Gunners’ faithful are hoping that the squad has turned a new leaf, they got their first points of the league after beating bottom table side Norwich last week. In the match, they took 30 shots but only converted one goal.

Arteta will need to improve his shooting performance now that he is facing a side famed for their strong, obedient defense.

Arsenal should love this tie as they have won ten of their last 13 fixtures. Last season was a major blip for them as they drew and lost at home to Dyche’s men so this could go either way.

Martin Odegaard wants to win the Premier League and Champions League at Arsenal 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bQ9ulw4OTY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 10, 2021

Predicted Starting 11s

Burnley

Formation

4-4-2

Predicted Starting Team

Pope (GK), Cornet, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood

Injuries

Roberts (Groin), Stephens (Ankle), Long (Calf), Collins (Doubtful)

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Predicted Starting Team

Ramsdale (GK), Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Partey, Pépé, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang

Injuries / Suspensions

Elneny (Muscle injury), Holding (Knee), Xhaka (Suspended)

@BurnleyOfficial are currently seventh in the Fair Play table. They finished second last season and seventh the season before that. They have gone 97 #PL games without a red card. The statistics conclusively prove they are not a dirty side. #BurnleyFC #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/avnJJzeid1 — Spreadex Sports (@SpreadexSport) September 16, 2021

Betting

Burnley 11/4

Draw 12/5

Arsenal 1/1

Score Prediction

This tie does not guarantee goals, you would have to go back over two years to see either team score more than one. Form is on Mikel Arteta’s team’s side and that could prove to be the difference this Saturday.

Expect the game to end 2-0 to Arsenal.

As it's Burnley for Arsenal next, throwback to Sanchez's panenka in the 98th minute. Cool as you like. 😎pic.twitter.com/VDp09tfyVJ — AfcVIP⁴⁹ #KroenkeOut (@VipArsenal) September 14, 2021

