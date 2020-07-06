Neil Lennon’s Celtic will start their 10 in a row bid with a home game against Hamilton in the Scottish Premier League. The Glasgow side based side will begin their quest for 10 league titles in a row on August 2nd.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will travel to Aberdeen on August 1st, with BBC Sport stating that “fixtures across the league will initially be played behind closed doors”. Dundee United who were promoted from the Scottish Championship will play their first top flight game in 4 years against St Johnstone. The first Old Firm game of the season is to take place on the 17th of October. Celtic having home advantage.

According to SPFL the season will start on time, of course subject to approval by the Scottish Government. The fixtures have also been planned to help the Scottish national side who will be going into a European play-off. Two full Premiership fixture cards will take place on Friday nights across October and November according to BBC Sport. This is to allow extra preparation for the national side.

There will also be no break in January. Teams will play each other throughout the month, with Celtic travelling to Rangers, Motherwell playing Hamilton on January 2nd. The SPFL have said that the Premiership will be the only league to start in August due to the Covid 19 pandemic. League 1, League 2 will begin in October. Neil Doncaster, Chief Executive of the SPFL said, “The pre-season fixture announcement is always a key event in every football supporters calendar, but it feels particularly important this year, given the challenges caused by Covid-19,”

He continued, “Football plays a unique role in the social, cultural and economic life of Scotland, and I’m sure the millions of passionate fans who follow our game will welcome this significant step towards the resumption of matches.”

Opening Weekend Fixtures

Saturday 1 August

Aberdeen v Rangers (17:30 BST)

Dundee United v St Johnstone

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

St Mirren v Livingston

Sunday 2 August

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (16:30 BST)

Monday 3 August

Ross County v Motherwell (19:45 BST)