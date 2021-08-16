Chalobah has debut to remember against Palace

1 total views, 1 views today

Young defender Trevoh Chalobah scores screamer in debut win as Chelsea thrash Crystal Palace at home

For the first time in a year and a half, Stamford Bridge was at full capacity for a Premier League match. A crowd of nearly 40,000 people came to see what was a one-sided but entertaining game of football.

This was Premier League legend Patrick Viera’s first game in charge of Crystal Palace as they looked to surprise the Blues. This did not come close to happening as Chelsea bossed the game throughout.

After continuous pressure in the opening half an hour, Marcos Alonso sweetly struck a 30-yard freekick past a confused Vicente Guaita. The goal sent roars around the stadium and energized Thomas Tuchel’s side even more.

Just before halftime, a scramble in the box led to a Cristian Pulisic poke home as Chelsea went in after 45 minutes two goals up.

This performance will worry Crystal Palace fans as they only made one meaningful attack. After being played through at a tight angle, a Wilfried Zaha shot was blocked down by Antonio Rudiger.

This game gave a Premier League debut to 22-year-old defender Trevoh Chalobah who impressed in the Super Cup final. Just before the hour mark and all his dreams came true, standing alone 30 yards from goal, he blasted a low shot into the corner of the net.

In 2016, Trevoh Chalobah made his late mum a promise that he would "make it" for her 🥺 Today, he made his Premier League debut, bossed the performance and scored a fantastic goal 🙌 Five years on, he came good on his promise 💙 pic.twitter.com/sVrKief8PX — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 14, 2021

The young man collapsed to his knees in amazement at his shot. This goal capped off the match as the final half an hour went by slowly.

This game only lowered Crystal Palace’s confidence and leaves them in a poor position for the rest of the season.

Chelsea will face Arsenal away from home on Sunday 22nd of August at 16:30 in the Emirates stadium.

Match Facts

Chelsea

Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Werner.

Goalscorers

Alonso 27′, Pulisic 40′, Chalobah 58′

Crystal Palace

Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyaté, Ward, Schlupp, McArthur, Riedewald, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Things we love to see. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mDNDZg4LRI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 15, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com