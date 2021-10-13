Chelsea injury update: Kante and James return to training

1,088 total views, 1,088 views today

The Premier League is back this weekend and there is some very positive news on the busy Chelsea injury table

The Good News

Manager Thomas Tuchel may need to keep an eye on the Chelsea injury list as he makes his team selection for Saturday. The club has officially announced that their star midfielder Ngolo Kante and young defender Reece James have returned to training.

The French box-to-box midfielder had to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 before Chelsea’s game against Manchester City. This also led to him missing out on international duty with France. This rest has allowed him to return his fitness at the Chelsea training ground.

As for James, he suffered an ankle injury while playing the match against City. After missing England’s two World Cup qualifier matches, the club has confirmed that he has left the swimming pool and joined his teammates on the pitch.

Reece and Kante at training 👀 pic.twitter.com/eP59VBw8u2 — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) October 12, 2021

The Not so Good News

The Blues still have some concerns going into the weekend. Their main centre half this season Antonio Rudiger had to sit out of Germany’s thrashing of North Macedonia.

Although German coach Hansi Flick said that Rudiger’s back injury was not serious, it will be something that Stamford Bridge will need to keep an eye on.

Another problem for Chelsea is their American winger, Christian Pulisic. The former Dortmund player has not featured much since the opening game of the season. This is mainly due to a positive Covid-19 test and an ankle injury. There is hope in the camp that he will return to training in the coming weeks.

Lastly, the Blues’ most expensive player, Romelu Lukaku was released from the Belgium national team camp last week. It is understood that the physical striker suffered a muscle injury.

Little is known about the injury but Chelsea will want him back in full health as soon as possible.

Chelsea players on international duty this week: 🇧🇷 Thiago Silva: 100 Caps for Brazil.

🇩🇪 Timo Werner: 2 goals for Germany.

🇩🇪 Kai Havertz: 1 goal for Germany.

🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku: 1 goal for Belgium.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Chilwell: 1 goal for England. pic.twitter.com/L84rNLWNag — Kilekun™ (@kilekun__o) October 11, 2021

Tuchel will want to have his squad in shape as challenges newly-promoted Brentford in the league. The match will kick off at 17:30 on Saturday, 16th October in the Brentford Community Stadium.

