Chelsea v Burnley – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Thomas Tuchel’s men challenge another relegation-threatened side in week eleven of the Premier League this Saturday

Chelsea v Burnley will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday 6th November in Stamford Bridge. Referee Andre Marriner will take charge of the tie.

This match will also be shown live on Premier Sports ROI 1.

Last week was very good for Tuchel’s team, they comfortably beat Newcastle while their nearest rivals Liverpool and Man City dropped points. They have proven to be a near-indestructible side that has kept seven out of ten clean sheets.

The Blues still have injuries to major players to deal with but their squad depth has been vital to their success.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley have finally found three points after they beat Brentford at home last week. Even with this win, they still sit in 18th place, points from safety.

There has been one shining light in the weak Clarets side, Ivory Coast international Maxwell Cornet has scored four goals so far this season.

The Blues have controlled this tie in recent years. In 12 meetings, Chelsea has won eight games, Burnley have won one and there have been three draws. It was back in 2017 that the Clarets managed to claim a shock 3-2 victory in Stamford Bridge.

Last season, the Blues won both games while keeping clean sheets including a 2-0 win the last time Burnley came to London.

Chelsea v Burnley Probable Starting Teams

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Jorginho, Saul, James, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz.

Injuries / Suspensions

Mount (Illness), Kovacic (Hamstring), Lukaku (Sprained Ankle), Werner (Hamstring)

Burnley

Formation

4-4-2

Probable Starting 11

Pope (GK), Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Cornet, Wood.

Injuries / Suspensions

Stephens (Ankle)

Chelsea v Burnley Match Betting

Chelsea to win: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Burnley to win: 11/1

Score Prediction

Burnley has a reputation of being a stubborn side of the big clubs to face but this Saturday Chelsea should win. Although the Blues will be without three of their strongest forwards, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, and Havertz have shown their immense strength in recent games.

Expect the game to end 3-0 Tuchel’s Chelsea.

