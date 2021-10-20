Chelsea v Malmo FF – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,036 total views, 1,036 views today

Now in round three of the Champions League groupstage and Chelsea will be looking to bounce back against Swedish opposition

Chelsea v Malmo FF will kick off at 20:00 tonight, the 20th of October in Stamford Bridge. French referee Francois Letexier will take charge of the match.

The Blues are finally fully back to their winning ways but are still not convincing. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy put in a Man of the Match performance to beat Brentford 2-1 at the weekend.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will now want a strong win in the Champions League. Last time they lost to Juventus in a weak, poor display. They sit in second place on goal difference in the group, a win will be vital now to their progression.

Malmo are the best that Sweden has to offer. They currently are perched on top of their league having won their last two games.

European football has not been as easy for them this season. They are yet to score a goal having lost 3-0 to Juventus and 4-0 to Zenit St Petersburg.

Jon Dahl Tomasson and his team will need a win tonight or they will be left too far adrift to save their campaign in Europe.

It is very rare that these two sides face each other. They last met in the Europa League qualifiers in 2019 where the Blues won 5-1 on aggregate. That victory included a 3-0 victory at home for the London club.

Chelsea v Malmo FF Probable Starting Teams

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Silva, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, James, Mount, Werner, Lukaku.

Injuries / Suspensions

Pulisic (Ankle)

Malmo FF

Formation

3-5-2

Probable Starting 11

Dahlin (GK), Brorsson, Nielsen, Larsson, Pena, Christiansen, Innocent, Rakip, Berget, Birmancevic, Colak.

Injuries / Suspensions

Beijmo (Collarbone), Knudsen (Knee), Toivonen (Knee), Lewicki (Knee), Rieks (Personal reasons), Ahmedhodzic (Suspended)

📋 | FPL NEWS Tuchel ahead Chelsea vs Malmo: 🗣️ | "In my opinion, I feel Romelu overplayed. I think he played too many competitions over the summer and he played Nations League. He is a fantastic athlete, a competitive guy and he wants to be out there and win, digging deep" pic.twitter.com/DaGxGqS6qa — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 19, 2021

Chelsea v Malmo FF Match Betting

Chelsea to win: 1/14

Draw: 2/1

Malmo FF to win: 30/1

Score Prediction

There is nearly no point in thinking that Malmo could cause an upset against the Blues away from home. Chelsea will win this game but it will be interesting to see by how much.

If Tuchel decides to play a strong side then they could easily keep a clean sheet while inflicting a heavy scoreline.

Expect this game to end 4-0 to Chelsea.

