Chelsea v Norwich – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

The top faces the bottom in week nine of the Premier League as Chelsea welcomes newly promoted Norwich to London
Chelsea v Norwich will kick off at 12:30 on Saturday, 23rd October in Stamford Bridge. Referee Andrew Madley will take charge of the tie.
Manager Thomas Tuchel is happy to have his squad in victorious form. The Premier League leaders gave Sweden champions Malmo FF a firm thrashing in the Champions League midweek but could now be without two of their main forwards, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.
Even with some missing, they still rank as second in the league away from home and second in goals per match. The team will now need players like Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to fill in.
On the other side of the pitch, Norwich have only managed two draws in their eight matches this season. Still, after this terrible start, a shock win would put Daniel Farke’s team up into 18th place.
Forwards Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki will be the Canary’s only chance at finding a goal this week even though the club only has two goals in total this season.
This is the perfect match for Chelsea to keep their winning run going and improve their goal difference. The Blues have not lost any of their last 12 games, winning eight and drawing four.
Chelsea v Norwich Probable Starting Teams
Chelsea
Formation
3-4-2-1
Probable Starting 11
Mendy (GK), Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Chalobah, Alonso, Kovacic, Saul, James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.
Injuries / Suspensions
Pulisic (Ankle), Lukaku (Sprained Ankle), Werner (Hamstring)
Norwich
Formation
3-5-2
Probable Starting 11
Krul (GK), Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis, McLean, Normann, Lees-Melou, Aarons, Pukki, Sargent.
Injuries / Suspensions
Gilmour (Personal reasons), Zimmermann (Ankle), Placheta (Overload), Byram (Hamstring), Cantwell (Achilles tendon injury)
Chelsea v Norwich Match Betting
Chelsea to win: 1/6
Draw: 6/1
Norwich to win: 15/1
Score Prediction
Tuchel can take this game easily, this game seems set in stone before kick-off. Only eight games in and there are already 17 points between the teams. Even with the injury concerns in Stamford Bridge, the Blues’ squad depth should be enough to overcome a weak Norwich team.
Expect Chelsea to win the match 5-0.
