Ireland defender Seamus Coleman will miss Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Slovakia later this month. Mick McCarthy confirmed the news to the media on Wednesday saying the Donegal man will miss the next four to six weeks due to injury.

Coleman had to be substituted after 28 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Coleman appeared to be holding his thigh leaving the field. Speaking to RTE, McCarthy said, “I think Seamus is struggling for the games. He’s got a thigh strain, a strain or a tear”. I’m told it could be four to six weeks. That will put him out if that’s the case.

McCarthy said Matt Doherty will be his replacement. Saying, “Matt Doherty is doing great”. “I was at Fulham at the weekend and Cyrus Christie came on and was excellent. But the Doc’s great. He’s doing really well.” McCarthy also was speaking about Jack Byrne, speaking to the FAI website he said, “What did impress me on the night was Jack’s ability to see a pass and make the pass. Plenty of players can see a pass but Jack is able to play the ball as well and that was a key factor in the game”.

McCarthy will be delighted that some of his strikers are banging in the goals. Shane Long has certainly put his hand up for selection, while Scott Hogan, Michael Obafemi and Dave McGoldrick have also been getting goals. Speaking about this McCarthy said, “Our players are scoring at just the right time as we get closer to Slovakia,”.

Ireland will travel to Bratislava on March 26th to play Slovakia. If they win they face an away game against either Bosnia or Northern Ireland for a right to play in Euro 2020.