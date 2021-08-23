Crystal Palace want Nketiah from Arsenal

1 total views, 1 views today

Arsenal appear to be stocked full of promising young forwards so it might be time for them to offload Englishman Eddie Nketiah

Between Gabriel Martinelli, Florian Balogun and Bukayo Saka, there is a host of youth that can play in the forward line for the Gunners. With this much competition, some young players will be left at the wayside for game time.

Arsenal now has the option to sell on one of their brightest stars Nketiah. The England U21 international has missed the start of the season with an ankle injury but Crystal Palace is still interested in signing him.

Nketiah is out of contract at the Emirates in June and has shown no interest in signing a new deal only to be sent out on loan. Arteta will now have to decide if he wants to let him go for free next summer or find a suiter in the next few weeks.

The Arsenal manager would be looking for £20 million to help pay for some of the club’s previous signings.

David Ornstein from the Athletic has reported that Palace are looking for Nketiah’s signature but for only £10 million. An unnamed German club is waving around similar money to sign the striker as well.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and got one assist in 17 appearances in the Premier League. He was relegated to being a substitute on most occasions as he only made four starts.

Arsenal focused on tying Nketiah to fresh terms, which has so far proved unsuccessful. Crystal Palace are believed to be ready to pay around £10m & such valuation is said to be shared by an unnamed German team, as #afc attempt to achieve a price of around £20m. [@David_Ornstein] pic.twitter.com/K0ECpIRD06 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 23, 2021

He is not the only man looking for the door in Arsenal. Fullback Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac could be moving on to pastures new in the next two weeks. The club is also looking to lose aging stars, Alexander Lacazette and Willian as they try to rejuvenate the team.

Their next match is away to West Brom in the Carabao Cup as they try to get back to winning ways. The match kicks off at 20:00 in the Hawthorns on Wednesday, 25th August.

