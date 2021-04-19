Current and ex-pros react to announcement of European Super League

There has been considerable backlash over the plan.

Football clubs are businesses, that’s a fact. The owners of these clubs strive to maintain a profitable model while competing at a top level year after year. However, without fans, none of this would be possible. This makes it all the more frustrating when you consider that fans are routinely pushed aside when it comes to interests regarding the football clubs they support.

The last few years have seen unprecedented levels of greed from many football club owners, particularly those competing in the top 5 European leagues. This has resulted in plans for a so-called “European Super League”, a competition which contains 12 of Europe’s top clubs, has no promotion or relegation and was formulated purely to protect the financial interests of the club’s involved.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the clubs in question.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all rejected/opposed invitations to the competition.

“The club wants to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. The plans to found a Super League have been rejected… Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund had 100% identical views,” expressed Dortmund in an official statement made earlier today.

UEFA also completely oppose the plans put in place, even going as far to say that heavy sanctions will be imposed on clubs and players who take part in the competition.

“We are all united against this nonsense of a project… The players that will play in the closed league will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros,” confirmed UEFA president Alex Ceferin.

HOW FOOTBALLERS HAVE REACTED TO THE PLAN

The majority of football fans are completely against the formation of the European Super League and that extends to current and ex-pros, as well.

Several pundits made their opinions on the project clear yesterday, including Gary Neville who made a passionate argument against the formation of the competition.

“I’m disgusted, absolutely disgusted. I’m disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most,” said Neville while appearing on Sky Sports yesterday.

“Liverpool say they’re the people’s club. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the fans’ club. Manchester United, 100 years, born from workers around here, and they’re breaking into a league without competition. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Ander Herrera was one of the first current pros to chime in with their opinion. He released a statement earlier today expressing concerns over the league.

A number of footballers have since followed Herrera in publicly stating their opposition to the plan.

Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League – not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there…⚽💔 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021

‘Dreams can’t be bought’ Bruno Fernandes shared this post from Portugal team-mate Daniel Podence on his Instagram story 👇 pic.twitter.com/aIHhUHZ53i — Goal (@goal) April 19, 2021

