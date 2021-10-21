Daka scores four as Leicester win first EL match of the season

7 total views, 7 views today

Patson Daka scored all four goals for Leicester City as they beat Spartak Moscow in a seven-goal thriller at Okritie Arena in the UEFA Europa League.

Leicester edged out Spartak after going two goals down in the first half, conceding the first goal after only 11 minutes.

Daka scored his second goal for the club as an instant response to Spartak’s second of the game and did not stop when he came back out for the second half.

Another two goals led to his first hattrick for the Foxes in a nine-minute period and he sealed the win for the side in the final quarter of the match.

“[It’s a] very emotional night for me,” the 23-year-old told LCFC TV. “It’s so hard to describe in words, to be honest.

“I’m just thanking God to be in this position today and I’m just happy that I was able to help the team, which was very, very important. It’s a great performance from the team.

“Everyone is so happy for me. I’m sure you saw it on the pitch. Everyone is really happy. The atmosphere in the team is really great.

“We’re supporting each other each and every day and we’re putting the team first, which is very important for us.”

The Zambian opened his account with the club at the weekend, scoring the winner in a 4-2 victory over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

Daka joined the Premier League outfit from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer for a fee of £27 million and has taken a while to adapt to the change of scenery.

He came into Brendan Rodgers’ side off the back of a 34-goal season with the Austrian Club.

Rodgers praised his striker’s performance that saw the Foxes earn their first win of the Europa League group stage.

“He was exceptional,” the Leicester boss said. “To score four goals in a game… the first one, he takes it really, really well and we needed that just before half-time.

“Then, in the second half, Youri [Tielemans] produced a great pass that’s set up Kels [Iheanacho] to cross it and finish, so he’s in the right place at the right time.

“Madders [Maddison] plays one through, so yes, his finishing was sublime, but we’ve seen that in training since he’s come in. Left foot, right foot, he’s very composed, he’s very calm and we needed that tonight.”

Daka stressed that consistency is what he is aiming for as he looks to continue scoring in his new colours.

“Everyone can score, but it’s all about the consistency and that is the greatest challenge,” he noted.

“I don’t want to dwell on the goals I’ve scored, it’s all about the consistency, I have to continue working hard and making sure I continue doing what I have to do to help the team.”

