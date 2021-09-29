Derry City Sign Michael Duffy On Pre-Contract Agreement

10 total views, 10 views today

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy is set to return to his old club Derry City next season after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Candystripes.

According to Independent.ie, Duffy informed his club over the weekend that he had agreed to return to his former employers.

He is understood to have accepted a pay-cut to move back to Derry and will enjoy his second spell with the club on a four-year deal.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins is named as an important factor in the move as the winger was keen to link up with the former Dundalk backroom member.

Higgins left that role to join the Irish setup before his former club had a vacancy in April, which he filled.

Duffy has spent the last five seasons with the Louth outfit and has scored 40 goals for the club in 144 appearances.

His spell with the club has yielded two SSE Airtricity League Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups, two League Cups, two Presidents Cups and one Champions Cup.

The side also reached the Europa League group stage in 2019-20 and faced Arsenal twice before their exit without a point.

Individually, he was awarded the 2018 PFAI Player of the Year award for his role in Dundalk’s league and cup double in their last season under Stephen Kenny.

Duffy will join current teammate Patrick McEleney at the Ryan McBride Brandywell next season, having started their senior careers at the club at the beginning of the previous decade.

The winger was at the end of his contract last year and agreed to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

Derry chairman Philip O’Doherty has promised to increase the budget after selling his engineering company for €1.68bn and he wants the club to challenge for titles in the coming years, according to Independent.ie.

With the arrival of the winger and his teammate on the horizon, as well as interest in former loanee Will Patching, who spent half the season on loan at the Brandywell, it looks as if the glory days are returning for the north-west side.

