EA SPORTS has officially revealed Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon, Kylian Mbappé, as the FIFA 22 cover athlete.

As one of the game’s brightest young stars, Mbappé represents the next generation of iconic footballers and perfectly embodies the global FIFA community through his dedication to making a positive impact in the growth of modern football. Mbappé graces the cover for the second year in a row, making him one of few to earn back-to-back cover star status, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Being on back-to-back FIFA covers is amazing,” said Kylian Mbappé. “I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 alongside all of you”.

FIFA 22 cover art can be found here

