Euro 2020: Czech Republic v Denmark, Team News, Betting, Prediction

Denmark will take on the Czech Republic in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarterfinal and here is all the information you will need to know about it

This be the third quarter-final of the European Championships and RTE 2 will be showing the match at 17:00, today, Saturday 3rd July, and on RTE Player.

Denmark will have a slightly longer journey to reach the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan for the match.

The Czech Republic is now the lowest-ranked team remaining at the Euros being 40th in the FIFA World Rankings. But with the magic this team has created in the competition already rank does not matter.

The Czechs produced the upset of the tournament by beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the Round of 16. They will be relying on striker Patrik Schick to continue his great form in front of the goal as he aims for the tournament’s golden boot.

Denmark have been the team that every neutral has supported in this competition and they also have the talent and quality to garner that support.

After narrowly making it out of their group on the last day, they comprehensively beat Wales in the Round of 16, 4-0. This team likes to attack scoring nine goals in their last three games, Tomas Vaclik will be busy in the Czech goal.

The last time this pair faced each other was a friendly in 2016 which ended 1-1. Both teams struggle to dominate in this fixture with three of their last four games ending in draws.

Denmark and Czech Republic both like to have rigid defenses with strong ball winners in the attack. This game will come down to a little spark of creativity that can break open a backline.

Predicted Line-ups

Czech Republic

Formation

4-2-3-1

Predicted Starting 11

Vaclik (GK), Coufal, Boril, Celustka, Kalas, Holes, Soucek, Masopust, Darida, Sevcik, Schick

Injuries/Suspensions

Pavlenka

Denmark

Formation

3-4-2-1

Predicted Starting 11

Schmeichel (GK), Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Wass, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Damsgaard

Injuries/Suspensions

Cornelius, Eriksen

Betting

Denmark is the clear favorite in this tie with odds of 11/10 to win after 90 mins.

The odds of this game needing extra time are 21/10.

The Czech Republic is the underdog with odds of 11/4 to win.

Score Prediction

Both teams have made it further in the competition than they would have hoped to be, so be sure that neither of them will want to lose this. Nerves will be high, and this might turn into a slow and cautious game.

At least extra time will be needed to split the two teams with Denmark having the advantage of just a bit more experience. A low-scoring game that will end 1-0 to Denmark after 120 minutes.

