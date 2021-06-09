Fantasy Football: Most Expensive Players On Euro 2020 Fantasy Football

Euro 2020 fantasy football will be popular over the next month as the 2020 UEFA European Championship takes place.

In the next part of the Euro 2020 fantasy football guide, we look at the most expensive players.

Take a look at our most recent addition to the guide here.

It will take place across several host cities and include even more star players.

But who is the most expensive in each position?

All player valuations are available here.

GOALKEEPER

There is a three-way tie for the goalkeeper position.

Hugo Lloris (France) is worth €6m.

Manuel Neuer (Germany) and Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) join him on the high number.

The trio is established figures in their respective national setups.

Additionally, Neuer and Courtois are coming into the tournament off the back of strong seasons

As a result, the trio has earned their shared valuation.

DEFENDER

Two defenders are top of the list at €6.5m

Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) and Lucas Hernandez (France) is the duo who are highly priced.

Both are full-backs with extra responsibilities.

Guerreiro is an extra attacker in Fernando Santos’ Portugal side and offers width.

As a result, Joao Felix and Diogo Jota tend to cut inside to allow this.

Hernandez can also play high up the pitch.

However, he can tuck inside to offer an extra man in defence.

The players’ talents are recognised.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) and Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) the most expensive midfielders available.

€10.5m will get you one of the two.

De Bruyne recently won PFA Player of the Year for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Kevin De Bruyne. PFA Player of the Year 2019-20 🏆 PFA Player of the Year 2020-21 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Xkcah6uFi — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 6, 2021

Fernandes won Manchester United’s club award for the same season.

Both are creative threats that can produce moments of magic out of thin air.

FORWARDS

Two players share the top spot for the forward position.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Kylian Mbappé (France) are worth €12m each.

Forward is the most expensive position in the game and their price tags showcase that.

Ronaldo is a living legend and Mbappé will want to follow that path.

The pair will go head-to-head at the Euros and can shine individually.

However, if you want them to shine on your fantasy team, you will have to part with a hefty amount.

We will see if these valuations are justified by the players’ performances at the tournament.

Yet, one can hope that their fantasy football team will win any league after spending that much money on the players.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com