Euro 2020: La Roja Run Rampant In Eight-Goal Thriller

Spain ran out 5-3 winners after extra time in their UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match-up with Croatia.

The two sides had flattered to deceive in their group games until they both earned convincing wins in their final matches to earn progression.

Both sides’ faults were clear throughout the game, but so were their strengths.

Pedri’s own goal was a horrible outlier in an otherwise fantastic debut international knockout game performance for the Barcelona starlet.

His 49-yard mistake is the longest-ever own goal in the European Championships and the first own-goal to be scored outside of the box.

However, Pedri and his side recovered to march into a 3-1 lead deep into the second half.

Pedri has completed 21/22 passes in the 1st half whilst creating a big chance for Koke & then helping orchestrate the Spain equaliser. 18 years old – this kid is special. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) June 28, 2021

The Croatian defence struggled to contain Luis Enrique’s Spanish side, who are known for creating chances.

Cesar Azpilicueta became Spain’s oldest goalscorer at the competition while Ferran Torres became the youngest to score and assist at a major tournament for Spain since Cesc Fabregas v Russia at Euro 2008.

Dinamo Zagreb star and slayer of Tottenham Hotspur had something to say in reply.

The 28-year-old netted his side’s second after a desperate scramble in the Spain box and assisted their injury-time equaliser, a Mario Pasalic header.

Pasalic became the fifth Atalanta player to score at Euro 2020, with the club becoming only the fourth to reach that achievement.

Enrique’s failure to utilise players on his bench with the ability to help close games out (Marcos Llorente and Thiago Alcantara) cost him.

Dani Olmo is the first player to assist 2+ goals in a knockout game at #EURO2020. He did it in the space of just three extra-time minutes too. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tjhn5CVChx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021

However, his decision to bring on Dani Olmo put the game back in the hands of the Spaniards as the RB Leipzig star crafted two excellent goals to kill the game in extra time.

As well as Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini, Julian Nagelsmann can take pride in Euro 2020.

Patrik Schick has been on fire in the competition and Dani Olmo’s performance adds to the list of Leipzig players with good performances at the competition.

The game is the second-highest-scoring match in the history of the competition, after France 5-4 Yugoslavia in 1960.

Spain also became the first side to score five goals in consecutive matches at the competition, after beating Slovakia 5-0 last Wednesday.

They march on to the quarter-finals, where a date with hard-working Switzerland awaits.

Switzerland v Spain kicks off at 5 pm on Friday, July 2nd.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com