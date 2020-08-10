The Europa League first round draw took place on Monday. Shamrock Rovers are the only Irish side that will receive home advantage against Finnish side Tampere.

It is expected Rovers will face Tampere at Tallaght Stadium as Finland are currently a country on Ireland’s green travel list. Tampere are currently in mid table in the Finland League. They were beaten in the first round of the Europa League in 2018, which incidentally was there first appearance in European football in three decades.

Bohemians will face a difficult task against Fehervar. This side was formerly known as Videoton and are based in Hungary. Derry City will have to travel to Lithuania to face Riteriai. These played also in the first round last year by Faroese opposition. They are in poor form in Lithuania though having only won one game from 14. Derry and Bohemians will be allowed to play in the respective countries as they currently are on the Irish government’s green travel list.

Other fixtures include Aberdeen who play NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands. The winner of that game faces Barry Town United of Wales. Motherwell of Scotland will face Northern Ireland League side Glentoran or FC Torshavn.

Games will take place on a one leg basis on August 27th. If normal time isn’t enough extra time and penalties will be required. The winners of the games will advance to round two.

Europa League first round draw:

Riteriai (Lithuania) v Derry City

Shamrock Rovers v Ilves Tampere (Finland)

Fehérvár (Hungary) v Bohemians

