Grealish To Be Presented To Man City Fans

Manchester City FC will present new signing Jack Grealish to their fans on Monday evening following his record-breaking arrival from Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old penned a six-year deal after joining the side for £100 million, making the English international the most expensive player from the country ever.

The move is also the priciest in British footballing history, worth £11 million more than Paul Pogba’s return to Manchester United in 2016.

Grealish achieved a total of 32 goals and 43 assists in 213 appearances during his time with the Aston Villa senior side.

The signing is one of the biggest of the summer window and only pales in comparison to Romelu Lukaku’s imminent move to Chelsea when it comes to money.

The winger will be unveiled to the City faithful following his debut for the side at the weekend in the FA Community Shield defeat to Leicester City.

Grealish came off the bench at Wembley during the 1-0 loss to the 2020/21 FA Cup winners.

The boyhood Villain did not do too much during his 25-minute cameo but better judgement will be made of him as he earns substantially more minutes for Pep Guardiola’s European giants.

He played on the left wing for Pep’s team in a front three that included former Leicester man Riyad Mahrez and academy product Ben Knight.

The event will take place at the Etihad Stadium’s West Reception, beginning at 5 pm and with Jack arriving at approximately 6 pm.

The event will be hosted by City Square presenters Danny Jackson and Natalie Pike.

