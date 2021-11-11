Greatest all time League of Ireland Ultimate Team cards

2,467 total views, 2,467 views today

The League of Ireland may be one of the lower leagues in FIFA Ultimate Team but that does not mean it has not produced some great cards

There have been some amazing Ultimate Team Cards from the Airtricity League dating from FIFA 12 to this year’s edition.

Billy Dennehy’s FIFA 14 Team of the Season card and Conan Byrne’s In-Form in FIFA 18 are just some of the players that make our honourable mentions list.

The 2022 edition of the football game has proved to be divisive so far but we can expect a few more classic cards to join this roster in the coming months.

Here is a list of the Top 7 League of Ireland FIFA Ultimate Team Cards.

7. Richie Towell

Dundalk FC – 70 – FIFA 16

Hopping in first with one of the Irish leagues’ most accomplished players. Before moving to Preston North End in England, he managed to earn a very decent defensive midfielder card for Dundalk.

His card has four base stats above 70 including 87 stamina and 80 penalties.

6. Harry Ascroft (Hero)

Finn Harps – 69 – FIFA 20

This may not have been the best defender to use but the New Zealander was definitely one for the card collectors. The centre half was handed the card after he scored a 107th-minute winner against Drogheda United in the Relegation Play-off final.

5. Graham Burke (In-Form)

Shamrock Rovers – 75 – FIFA 20

Burke was a strong player in FIFA only hampered by his positioning. His lack of pace on the wing lets down his strong shooting and dribbling. This card at least stands as a reminder of the time that the Rovers player was called into the Irish national team setup.

4. Daryl Horgan (Player of the Year)

Dundalk FC – 74 – FIFA 17

Back in FIFA 17, this card became one of the first ‘must-haves’ for any League of Ireland fan. His speedy pace and the purple colour made him very desirable for any gamer. As one of the first POTY cards in all of FIFA, many people wanted to see what the hype was around Horgan.

3. Kieran Sadlier (In-Form)

Cork City FC – 75 – FIFA 18

It has been a long time since Irish fans have heard about the young winger Kieran Sadlier. The 27-year-old now plays for Rotherham United but back in FIFA 18 he became League of Ireland’s first gold Ultimate Team cards. After two In-Forms, the powers that be granted him a strong card with two base stats over 80.

2. Michael Duffy (Player of the Year)

Dundalk FC – 81 – FIFA 19

Duffy became the leagues first player to break the 80-rated mark when he was awarded as Player of the Year in 2019. The winger was given a very well rounded card but the main attraction is his four-star weak foot and skill moves. The Derry man still plies his trade with Dundalk and continues to earn nice cards with each FIFA edition.

1. Jack Byrne (Team of the Season)

Shamrock Rovers – 86 – FIFA 20

Lastly, the greatest Ultimate Team card goes to probably the best League of Ireland players in recent years. The 5’9” winger was best used as a CAM in FIFA two years ago. He now plays for APOEL FC with many Irish fans hoping that he will return from injury strong and back onto the national team.

