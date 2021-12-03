10 total views, 10 views today
Henry, Adams, Bergkamp: The Greatest ever Arsenal All-Time XI
Henry, Adams, Bergkamp: The Greatest ever Arsenal All-Time XI: Along with Manchester United and Liverpool, London giants Arsenal are seen as one of the founding giants in English football. Founded in 1886, Arsenal has the third biggest trophy hauls in English football history with 47 honours to their name. Including 13 League titles and 14 FA Cups
With a lucrative history, comes an abundance of great players throughout their history. Arsenal has found themselves in a rut for close to two decades, with no League titles and no European success.
However, they still possess a whole host of legends in their alumni. From the likes of Ian Wright, David Roadcastle and Charlie George, Arsenal has seen some of the most well-known players in English football history.
With that in mind, here is a look at Arsenal All-Time XI:
David Seaman
Happy Birthday to legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman, who turns 58 today! #afc pic.twitter.com/NGQLwaRTBs
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 19, 2021
Once considered the best goalkeeper to ever grace English football, Seaman was truly a magnificent player in his day. Spending over 13 years at Arsenal from 1990 to 2003, Seaman won almost everything there is to win with the London club.
He won numerous trophies under five different managers. From George Graham, Stewart Houston (twice) Bruce Rioch, Pat Rice and most notably Arsene Wenger. The English international won two Premier League titles and the First Division title in 1991, along with four FA Cup’s, a League Cup and a single European Cup Winner’s Cup in 1994.
Known for his cat-like reflexes, Seaman earned praise for his performances throughout the 1990s. A tall keeper with an imposing frame between the sticks, he was strong in the air, known for his bravery when going up for corners and exceptional agility. His save against Sheffield United in the 2003 FA Cup semi-final is still regarded as one the greatest saves ever made.
During his 13 years in North London, he made 512 appearances, with a total of 215 clean sheets to his name.
Ashley Cole
“I dont think Arsenal is a step down for anyone. Its still a big club. Yes they've not won a lot in past seasons but I think their starting XI is good enough. Maybe the defence needs to defend more but they've definitely got the quality and attacking threat”
– Ashley Cole pic.twitter.com/b2d4NlVCdT
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) December 13, 2019
He will go down as the greatest left-back in Premier League history, Ashley Cole was a legendary left-back for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger before controversially signing for London rivals Chelsea in 2006.
An Arsenal fan as a child, Cole made his professional debut for the club at the age of 18 in the fourth round of the League Cup in 1999.
Spending 7 years at Arsenal, Cole was part of some of the best Arsenal sides of the past century. Winning the double in 2001/02 before winning the league title as an invincible with the Gunners in 2003/04.
He made the move from North to West London in 2006, in a controversial move that saw him spend eight seasons at Chelsea. Winning eight major honours at Stamford Bridge including another double winning-season in 2010 before a historic Champions League win in 2012.
Tony Adams
22 years ago today Tony Adams goal clinches the Title for Arsenal 3 May 1998. pic.twitter.com/TWKxHcHUu1
— Alnur (@nurmo16) May 3, 2020
A player who can only be referred to as ‘Mr Arsenal’, Tony Adams encapsulated what Arsenal was in the 1990s and early 2000s, strong-willed, ferocious, and hard to beat. Adams Made over 669 appearances for the club and spent 14 years as captain,
He did manage to win two successive First Division titles from 1989 to 1991 with the Gunners before the Premier League era began, but his game improved massively with the arrival of Arsene Wenger in 1996.
Spending a decade in the Premier League, Adams won two league titles, one League Cup and three FA Cups along with European success with the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.
While he did possess numerous qualities on the pitch it was his leadership that was ultimately his greatest attribute. Easily Arsenal’s greatest ever captain and defender, Adam’s was truly a special player back in his era.
Sol Campbell
🎶 Double, double, double… Sol Campbell has won the double! 🎶
🏆🏆 @SolManOfficial pic.twitter.com/8ux0IcEq1i
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 27, 2018
Starting out from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, Sol Campbell became a legend and hero for many Spurs fans in the 1990s and the early 2000s with his performances earning him the captaincy prior to Spur’s League Cup success in 1999.
Come 2001, Campbell was one of the hottest commodities in world football, a world-class defender in the prime years of his career. He would shockingly sign for Tottenham’s most hated rivals Arsenal in a free transfer that summer.
The move paid off as Campbell won two Premier League titles with the Gunners, including an invincible season, along with three FA Cups.
During his five years at Arsenal, Campbell made 211 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals in the process, leaving in 2006 to join Portsmouth where he captained Harry Redknapp’s side to an unlikely FA Cup triumph in 2008. He would re-join Arsenal in 2010 at the age of 36 before retiring a year later with Newcastle United
Regarded as one of the best centre backs of his generation, Campbell was a strong defender with excellent awareness and positioning, physically imposing and a strong tackler, he will go down as an Arsenal and Premier League legend at the annoyance of Spurs fans.
Lee Dixon
There's only one Lee Dixon 👏
Wishing you many happy returns, Lee! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/kah6oOsuf7
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 17, 2020
A one-club man, right-back Lee Dixon was a typical no-nonsense defender during the 1990s and a key figure in Arsenal’s sturdy defence during that era. Spending over 14 years during the Highbury years from 1988 to 2002, Dixon made over 557 appearances for the club, contributing to 40 goals in that time.
His greatest period as a player came under Arsene Wenger, where he won a total of 11 honours, including four league titles (two of where First Division titles), along with three FA Cups, three Community Shields and the European Cup Winner’s Cup in 1994.
Patrick Vieira
Happy Birthday to Arsenal legend & Invincibles captain Patrick Vieira, who turns 45 today! #afc pic.twitter.com/9gRkxEFibm
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 23, 2021
One of the greatest ever defensive midfielders of his era, French midfielder Patrick Vieira proved to be one of Arsene Wenger’s most important signings during his 20-year stint in London.
Acting as the backbone behind Arsenal’s success in the late 1990s to early 2000s, being the destroyer in the middle of the pitch, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, while captaining the side to an Invincible season before departing for Juventus in 2005.
Making over 397 club appearances during his nine years in North London, he returned to England in 2010 for a season with newly rich Manchester City before retiring as a player.
Best known for his battles with Roy Keane, Vieira was a no-nonsense player at the heart of Arsenal’s success. The best thing one can say about Vieria is that since his departure 16 years ago, Arsenal have yet to replace him.
Liam Brady
🗓 On this day in 1973, Liam Brady, one of Arsenal’s greatest ever midfielders, signed for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/ECCKGckLXj
— AFTV (@AFTVMedia) July 23, 2020
It’s hard to include a player on this list when you never rightfully watched him during his best years, but in terms of Arsenal legends, Irish midfielder Liam Brady has to be included for numerous reasons.
Mostly known for his professionalism on and off the pitch, Brady was a technically superb talent during his seven years at Arsenal, From 1973 to 1980 Brady was on top of his game with world-class passing, vision, dribbling and close control he became an Arsenal great and found respect after he was long retired.
While he only won the FA Cup in 1979, he won a slew of individual awards, winning the Arsenal Player of the Year and PFA Team of the Year on three consecutive seasons from 1977 to 1979. While also picking up the PFA Player’s Player of the Year in 1979 to top off his prime years.
He made 69 club appearances for the club, contributing to 15 goals, which for that era was very well received.
Freddie Ljungberg
Happy 39th birthday, Freddie Ljungberg 🎉
Premier League 🏆🏆
FA Cup 🏆🏆🏆
Arsenal hero 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YBkBD3BOoV
— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2016
The Swedish maestro joined Arsenal in 1998 during his and the club’s prime years under Arsene Wenger. During his time in the red and white kit, he won two Premier League titles, one of those being an integral part of the 2003/04 Invincible season, along with three FA Cups and a single Charity shield in 1999.
He would go on to make the ESM Team of the Year in 2001/02 and win the Swedish Midfielder of the Year an incredible six times, his first being in 1998 while he would win the award five consecutive ties from 2001 to 2005.
During his nine-year stay in North London, he made 241 Premier League appearances, scoring 48 goals and assisting 29, while he made a total of 327 club appearances for the club where he contributed to 109 goals. A respectable return for a top-class playermaker in his day
Dennis Bergkamp
Dennis Bergkamp says he backed Daniel Ek's bid to buy Arsenal because he wants to restore the club's DNA with an owner who understands a football club cannot be run just as a business. [Sky] pic.twitter.com/hPNdyaBO8Q
— AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 21, 2021
The Flying Dutchman was simply an exquisite player during his time in England. Signed by then Arsenal manager Bruce Rioch in 1995.
Bergkamp struggled in his first season, with many pundits and fans thinking his style would not suit the rough and tumble style so heavily associated with English football.
How wrong they were.
He went on to be crowned PFA Player’s Player of the Year and a Premier League winner in the 1997/98 season. Scoring the best Premier League hat-trick of all-time at Leicester in the process.
He is fondly remembered by many for his frightening partnership with Thierry Henry, where the pair worked seamlessly together to capture two more league titles, first in 2001/2002 and then their Invincible season in 2003/04.
The player retired in 2006, making over 410 appearances for the red and white, contributing to 206 goals, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, with two of those being doubles.
Roberto Pires
Happy Birthday to Arsenal legend & Invincible Robert Pires, who turns 48 today! #afc pic.twitter.com/brCDXX3rgK
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 29, 2021
Easily one of Arsenal’s most talented on the ball footballers in recent memory, Robert Pires was seen as one of the most prolific and skilful players in the world during his six years at Arsenal under manager Arsene Wenger.
Joining in 2000, Pires made a name for himself in France playing for Marseille. When he joined the Gunners he instantly brought much-needed flair and elegance to that current Arsenal side at the time.
He made 284 appearances for the club, contributing to 145 goals and winning a whole host of major honours. A two-time Premier League winner, an Invincible season and three FA Cups, Pires was truly a world-class player in his prime and secures his spot on this list quite comfortably.
Thierry Henry
He was the first player to score more than 20 Premier League goals for five consecutive seasons and voted the best PL player of the 2000s
He's France's all-time leading goalscorer.
He's an invincible, too.
Happy birthday to one of the greatest strikers ever – Thierry Henry. pic.twitter.com/hjWJRBlUUj
— FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) August 16, 2018