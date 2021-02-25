Ireland unlikely to co-host Euro 2020 with England set for full privileges

12 countries were initially set to host the tournament, however that appears as a result of COVID-19.

Euro 2020 – set to be held this summer – is likely to be hosted solely by England instead of the initially proposed 12 co-hosts, according to Tancredi Palmeri.

Ireland were one of the nations set to co-host the tournament with three group games as well as a last 16 game to be played in the Aviva Stadium.

Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, a decision is likely to be made sometime in April.

The tournament was original scheduled to take place from June to July 2020, however it has been moved to 2021 due to complications caused by COVID-19.

Twenty-four teams are set to take the stage during the tournament containing twenty teams that qualified from their groups and an additional four play-off winners.

Slovakia are one of the play-off winners who have qualified for the tournament, having defeated both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland on their way to achieving qualification.

Euro 2021 is rumoured to be taking place solely in England…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@SPORTbible pic.twitter.com/Moodhq0ZwC — LADbible (@ladbible) February 25, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com