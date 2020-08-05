Irish senior star voted Stoke player of year

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has voted been Stoke City’s player of the year. The vote came through an online vote by Stoke City supporters, with the 6,000 voters voting 49% in favour of McClean ahead of Sam Lucas on 38%.

Stoke, nicknamed the Potters had a poor enough season in the Championship this season failing to build the previous season. The Potters finished 15th this season. They were well clear of the relegation zone. The Derry native had a good campaign in Staffordshire, scoring 7 goals in 36 league appearances.

He released a statement confirming the news on the clubs website. He said, “I just want to say firstly how proud I am to pick up the club’s Player of the Year award,”. He went on to thank the fans for their support throughout the whole season. He said, “I would like to thank the fans for their support throughout the whole season and their votes. I will work extremely hard to try to emulate and better myself next season.” The form of McClean is sure to be a boost for the Republic of Ireland who are in Nations League action next month. Stephen Kenny will be thrilled that’s for sure.

