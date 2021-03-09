Irish underage international Cathal Heffernan to train with Italian giants

The Corkman is set to go on trial with Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta.

Current Cork City youth footballer and Ireland u15 international Cathal Heffernan is set to go on a series of trials in Italy, namely at Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta.

The son of Irish Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan, Cathal comes from fine sporting background.

Heffernan has impressed at underage level for Ireland, helping his side to impressive wins over England, Poland and a number of other nations.

Heffernan isn’t the only Irish international in his age range to attract interest from Italy in recent months. Shamrock Rovers wonderkid is reportedly set to sign for Inter Milan having attracted interest from a number of European clubs over the past year, however nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

Post-Brexit regulations means Irish footballers under the age of 18 are unable to sign for British clubs, however that is not the case for other European countries. Due to this, it’s highly likely that other Irish underage players will follow in the footsteps of Heffernan and Zefi in taking a non-traditional route in pursuit of a career in football.

— DCS Sport (@DCSSport) MARCH 8, 2021

