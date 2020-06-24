Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick will leave Burnley at the end of month it has been announced. Hendrick’s contract at the club will expire on June 30th.

He is not the only player that will be leaving the club though. In fact, Hendrick along with other players were left out of the trip to the Etihad where Manchester City won easily 5-0 on Monday. Burnley boss Sean Dyche saying the current contract situation of those who deals were on the point of expiration were left out.

Hendrick has been at Burnley since 2016. The 28 year old former St Kevin’s player has made over 120 appearances for the club in that time. He signed from Derby with whom he spent six seasons at making nearly 200 appearances. Hendrick has represented the Republic of Ireland at all level from U15 up to senior and to date has made over 50 appearances for the senior side.

This season Hendrick made 27 appearances for the side nicknamed the Clarets going on to score three goals. He is not the only player that will be on the lookout for a new team however. Former England number one Joe Hart will also be looking for a new team, as will Aaron Lennon who will also be leaving Turf Moor.

Burnley issued a statement confirming the news on Wednesday. They said on the club website, Burnleyfootballclub.com, “Jeff Hendrick is to leave Turf Moor to end his four-year stay with the Clarets after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Republic of Ireland international”. Furthermore, it said, “Goalkeepers Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins and winger Aaron Lennon are also leaving after reaching the end of their contracts”.

It remains to be seen where Hendrick will go next, but several clubs in Serie A such as AC Milan and AS Roma were thought to be interested in signing the Dubliner.