Joey Barton in court over post match bust up

By
James Hanly
-
0
9

The former England midfielder was in court over a push to Daniel Stendel after his old team, Fleetwood loss

A court case in Sheffield Crown Court began Monday morning about an incident between the two managers.

What is Barton accused of

In April 2019, Barton’s Fleetwood side lost a match 4-2 to Stendel’s Barnsley team.

Barton, 38, has been accused of assault to the opposing manager where he pushed him to the ground in the tunnel.

Video footage has been shown in court of Barton running into the tunnel after Stendel and moments later the tunnel shaking.

Further footage showed a bloodied Stendel being helped back to the changing room.

Stendel recieved a serious injury to his mouth with his upper right incisor being moved out of the bone and some nerve damage caused.

 

Prosecutor’s testimony

Prosecutor Ian Goldsack has said in court: “Mr Stendel felt a push from behind and fell forward, hitting his face against that tunnel structure.

“He was knocked to the ground and when he looked up he saw the defendant passing him.

“He believed him to be responsible for what happened.”

The prosecutor also said: “Football is a sport which can arouse great passion.

“Clearly there was some history to this fixture, with some degree of antagonism on the previous occasion.”

 

 

Barton, now Bristol Rover manager, denies one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Today, Stendel will address the court from Germany through a video link.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here