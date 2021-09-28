Juventus v Chelsea – Preview, Team News, Betting

1,098 total views, 1,098 views today
The underperforming Italian giants will welcome the reigning champions to their ground in round two of the Champions League
The match will kickoff at 20:00 on Wednesday, 29th September in the Allianz Stadium with Spanish referee Jesus Gil in charge.
European football is an escape for the fans of Juventus this season. In the league, after six games they are in tenth place with two losses. Massimiliano Allegri’s side is already ten points behind leaders Napoli.
The Champions League shows more hope for them after beating Malmo FF 3-0. There is little worry that they will fail to qualify out of the group but Chelsea will be a real challenge for this team.
On the other side of the coin, the Blues have had a very decent season so far but are currently in a bad run of form. In what is a busy period between the cup and league, Chelsea had a poor home defeat to Manchester City.
The European challenge thus far has seen them edge past Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 in a cagey affair.
These two clubs have not faced each other competitively in nearly ten years. The last time they competed in the Champions League in 2012, Juventus secured four points with a win and an away draw.
Predicted Starting Teams
Juventus
Formation
4-4-2
Predicted Starting 11
Szczesny (GK), Sandro, de Ligt, Bonucci, Cuadrado, Rabiot, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernadeschi, Chiesa, Kean
Injuries
Morata (Hamstring), Arthur (Muscle injury), Jorge (Muscle injury), Dybala (Muscle injury)
Chelsea
Formation
3-4-2-1
Predicted Starting 11
Mendy (GK), Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Alonso, Kovacic, Kanté, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku
Injuries
Pulisic (Ankle), Jorginho (Knock), Mount (Knock), James (Ankle)
Betting
Juventus 16/5
Draw 12/5
Chelsea 9/10
Score Prediction
Injuries have really hampered the Old Lady’s chances in this tie. It will not help that Thomas Tuchel will have put fire in his team’s belly after the loss at the weekend and they will be looking to win.
Expect this game to end 2-0 to Chelsea.
