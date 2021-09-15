Leeds Struijk given three-game ban after failed appeal

2 total views, 2 views today

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has been given a three-game ban after an unsuccessful red card appeal this week

The contentious decision occurred in the Premier League match at home to Liverpool. The Whites’ center-half was given a red card after a tackle, consider by referee Craig Pawson to reckless and dangerous.

During the tackle, Struijk’s trailing leg landed on the back of Harvey Elliott’s foot. This accident resulted in the Liverpool teenager dislocating his ankle.

The injury caused much distress to the players on the pitch. To read the updates on Elliott’s injury, read here – Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Undergoes Successful Surgery

Pascal Struijk issues an apology to Harvey Elliott via his Instagram 📱 Respect 👏 pic.twitter.com/D0VgUSIjWW — Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) September 12, 2021

The tackle has drawn many similarities to Andre Gomes’ broken leg against Tottenham Hotspur. After an appeal, the player at fault, Heung-Min Son had his three-game ban uplifted.

Struijk’s challenge has caused some controversy as he attempted the tackle from a dangerous angle but also won the ball. The red card decision has split many of the neutral fans if it was correct or not.

Leeds United owner, Andrea Radrizzani, spoke to Sky Sports after the game about the red card:

“Obviously, the accident, it was hard for him and I wish the boy a full recovery. I hope we can get that soon, but this is part of football.

“It’s really difficult to take a red card like that and for me, it wouldn’t even be a yellow. But I feel sorry for the boy and the injury could be difficult for him.”

Harvey Elliott once again defending Struijk on Instagram… 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/obL5WdkR8T — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 15, 2021

The Leeds defender will now miss their next three fixtures which include two Premier League matches against Newcastle and West Ham as well as an EFL Cup match against Fulham.

Now that the appeal has been rejected, Leeds will now have to find a new defender to partner captain, Liam Cooper in defense. Center backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are injured so it is expected that Luke Ayling will transfer to the middle.

This could prove to be a difficult few weeks for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they try to push for top ten.

