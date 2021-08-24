Leeds v Crewe – Preview, Team News, Betting

James Hanly
The Carabao Cup returns again this season with Leeds United taking on Crewe Alexandra in the second round this evening

The match kicks off tonight, Tuesday 24th August, at 19:45 in Elland Road.

Leeds have now started to get their Premier League season back on track with a comeback draw against Everton at the weekend. Although the team are struggling to keep clean sheets of late, they are still unbeaten in seven home games.

This game will probably be a chance for Marcelo Bielsa to try out new players and spot new partnerships. The game will also be an opportunity to see signings like Kristoffer Klaesson and Junior Firpo getting full run-outs.

Crewe, on the other hand, are in the middle of a terrible run of form. After four games in League One, they find themselves in the relegation zone with a single point.

They have lost three games on the bounce including most recently a 1-0 loss to Accrington Stanley at home. David Artell will need to play a strong side to try to get a result against Leeds and give confidence to the side.

Crewe have nothing to lose against this Premier League side so this could prove to be an interesting, unpredictable game.

Predicted Starting 11

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Starting Team

Klaesson (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Struijk, Shackleton, Phillips, Roberts, Rodrigo, Klich, Costa, Bamford.

Injuries

Llorente, Koch

Crewe Alexandra

Formation

4-3-3

Starting Team

Richards (GK), Ramsay, Thomas, Offord, McFadzean, Ainley, MacDonald, Finney, Knight, Porter Mandron.

Injuries

None

Betting

Leeds are the bookies’ favourites with odds of 2/11 to win in normal time.

A draw in 90 minutes has odds of 11/2.

Crewe are heavy underdogs with odds of 13/1 to win outright.

Score Prediction

There is no other way this tie is going, Leeds are 50 places ahead of this struggling Crewe side. The Whites will clearly dominate this game and look to make it a cricket score.

Crewe may not go down without a fight but expect this game to end 4-0 to Leeds.

