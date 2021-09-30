910 total views, 910 views today

Leicester City have travelled to Poland to take on Legia Warsaw in Group C of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

The home side leads the way in the group after a 1-0 victory over Spartak Moscow in the opening round.

Leicester, on the other hand, will be looking to leapfrog Legia with a win after a 2-2 draw against Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side will be without several key players for their upcoming European fixture against the Polish champions.

Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans will not feature for the Fixes as he continues his recovery from a foot issue.

Defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi will be suspended for the clash after his late red card against Napoli.

It is expected that new signing Boubakary Soumaré will take the Nigerian’s place in the starting lineup against Legia.

Kelechi Iheanacho will also be unavailable for Leicester as he was unable to get past the Polish border control.

“We’ve had an issue with Kelechi,” Rodgers said to lcfc.com. “His documentation coming into the country wasn’t suffice, so unfortunately he isn’t available to play, which is a shame because he would have played in the game.

“He will be unavailable for the game. The paperwork didn’t allow him into the country. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll have to look into that when we get back.”

Legia’s injury doubts, Matthias Johansson and Luquinhas are expected to be in the squad as they trained this week.

Lineups

Legia Warsaw – last European game (3-5-2): Boruc; Jedrzejczyk, Nawrocki, Wieteska; Johansson, Slisz, Luquinhas, Kharatin, Mladenovic, Josué, Emreli.

Leicester City – last European game (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Ndidi, Perez, Soumaré; Daka, Iheanacho, Barnes.

Odds

Legia Warsaw 5/1

Draw 10/3

Leicester City 1/2

Where To Watch

The game will kick-off at 5:45 pm and will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 – coverage starts at 5:15 pm.

