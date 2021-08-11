Leicester Boss Rodgers Praises Club’s Recruitment

2 total views, 2 views today

Leicester City FC manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the club’s recruitment in light of Wesley Fofana’s injury in the pre-season.

Wesley Fofana fractured his right fibula after he was on the receiving end of a tackle from Villarreal attacker Fernando Nino.

“Obviously, to lose a player with such an injury in a friendly game was devastating for us – and for the player himself, more importantly,” Rodgers said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. “He had been very, very good over the course of pre-season and was looking forward to the beginning of the season.”

Rodgers drafted squad player Daniel Amartey into the centre of his defence for the Community Shield win over Manchester City on Saturday.

He was impressed with the Ghanaian’s performance beside Caglar Soyuncu as they kept a clean sheet against the likes of Riyad Mahrez.

However, the Leicester City boss is interested in strengthening the position with another signing after losing Fofana for a substantial period of time.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Hopefully we can. It’s an area where we are a little light with Jonny out as well for a period of time with a foot injury.

“With all the games we’re going to have over the course of the season, we need to have cover in those positions.

“It is something the club are currently looking at.”

Leicester has an impressive recent history when it comes to recruitment, with the injured French defender being one of the examples of this.

Their stellar recruitment led to the famous Premier League-winning season of 2015/16 as £5 million signing N’Golo Kante and £450,000 addition Riyad Mahrez shone alongside other cut-price players to take the side to the top of English football.

The trend has continued under Rodgers with the club having a net spend of £48.9 million under the former Liverpool and Celtic boss.

That is less than Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Leeds – all of whom they finished above last season.

Rodgers is involved in the recruitment process at the club and hailed their ability to find players suited to the club.

He added: “I think at this moment in time, Leicester City is a very attractive place to be. If you want to develop as a player, work in world-class training facilities and be a part of a real community club with a family feel, then this is a great place for you.”

