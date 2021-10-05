Leicester City midfielder Ndidi out for five weeks

Leicester City Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to be sidelined for five weeks after he picked up an injury in his side’s match against Burnley on Saturday, September 25.

Ndidi has already missed a trip to the Polish capital of Warsaw and a visit to Selhurst Park – both times Leicester have come away without a win.

The 24-year-old’s hamstring injury means that Leicester are without one of their key players ahead of several important fixtures following the international break.

The Foxes host Manchester United in their first game after the October internationals and will have two clashes against Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Europa League in the space of a fortnight.

The injury also means that the defensive midfielder is unavailable for international duty with Nigeria, who face the Central African Republic twice in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Wilf did it in the Burnley game, which was unfortunate,” Rodgers said, quoted by the Daily Mail. “He missed the Legia Warsaw game through suspension and also Crystal Palace.

“It could be four to five weeks before he is back, we’ll see how it goes.”

Other games in the timeframe specified include away matches against Brentford and Leeds and home fixtures against Brighton and Arsenal, the former being a Carabao Cup tie.

Ndidi has played seven games for the FA Cup champions this season, amassing 629 minutes across two competitions.

Leicester recently played out a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in which Hamza Choudhury filled in for the Nigerian.

