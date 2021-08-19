Leicester Winger Harvey Barnes Signs New Contract Until 2025

4 total views, 4 views today

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has signed a new four-year contract with the club until 2025.

Barnes has made 101 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions so far, scoring 21 goals in that time.

The winger made his professional debut for the club five years ago when he appeared in a UEFA Champions League clash against Porto.

The 23-year-old has been on the club’s books since he was nine years old and came through the academy.

Barnes had a fantastic season in 2020/21, scoring 13 times and making his debut for England before injury brought an end to his season early.

“I’ve been here for so many years now, it feels like home,” he said.

“For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here.

“It’s been something that’s been going on in the background and to sign now is great. It’s right at the start of a new season as well, which I know everyone is excited about.”

The winger has established himself in the side under Brendan Rodgers and is a key figure in the Leicester attack.

He was unavailable for the FA Cup final last season through injury but played 72 minutes in the FA Community Shield win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Barnes had loan spells at MK Dons, Barnsley and West Brom before breaking into his parent club’s first team.

The winger was involved in 16 goals in 28 appearances for West Brom and was recalled midway through the season by Leicester and Barnes has been a regular in the side since.

He was previously contracted to a five-year deal that he had signed in the summer of 2019.

