List of Irish footballers who achieved promotion in the EFL this season

The EFL’s regular season came to an end at the weekend meaning several teams secured their automatic promotion places.

A number of Irish footballers will be playing their football in higher divisions next season – including the Premier League – having secured automatic promotion with their respective teams. The Championship, League One and League Two’s regular season came to an end during the weekend, leaving only the remaining play-off contenders to decide their fate for the upcoming season.

Below is a list of said Irish footballers who’ve achieved promotion this season, including those who are competing in the play-offs in order to secure the last promotion place.

AUTOMATIC PROMOTION

EFL Championship to Premier League
Adam Idah (Norwich City)
Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City)
Rob Elliot (Watford)
EFL League One to EFL Championship
Sean McLoughlin (Hull City)
Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)
EFL League Two to EFL League One
Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United)
Sean Long (Cheltenham Town)
Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers)
Ryan Delaney (Bolton Wanderers)

PLAY-OFF CONTENDERS

EFL Championship to Premier League
Alex Gilbert (Brentford)
Mark Travers (Bournemouth)
Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth)
Ryan Manning (Swansea City)
EFL League One to EFL Championship
Mark Sykes (Oxford United)
Luke McNally (Oxford United)
Anthony Forde (Oxford United)
Anthony Scully (Lincoln City)
Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)
Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City)
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland)
Aiden O'Brien (Sunderland)
EFL League Two to EFL League One
Padraig Amond (Newport County)
Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers)
Joe Murphy (Tranmere Rovers)
John O'Sullivan (Morecambe)
Liam McAlinden (Morecambe)

