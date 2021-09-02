Lithuania v Northern Ireland – Preview, Lineups, Odds, TV Coverage

1 total views, 1 views today

Northern Ireland travels to the LFF Stadium in Vilnius to take on Lithuania in their third 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier tie on Thursday night.

The two teams in Group C are in need of a win to chase Italy and Switzerland down, with Ian Baraclough’s side sitting third, five points off the play-off spot.

A 2-0 loss to a rotated Italian side before their European success and a goalless draw with Bulgaria are all Northern Ireland have to show for their efforts thus far.

Baraclough’s national side have only won one of their last 10 games – a 3-0 friendly win over Malta in June – and have been the lesser side when it comes to possession in each of them.

Their five-at-the-back setup is likely to be in use once again tonight but it will not be at full strength as their will be several absentees.

Leeds United star Stuart Dallas did not travel to Lithuania with the side for personal reasons and will not return for the Switzerland clash.

Hearts forward Liam Boyce misses out for family reasons.

Corry Evans joins his brother Jonny on the sidelines after straining his hamstring and Josh Magennis has been replaced in the squad by Kyle Lafferty after picking up a knock.

Craig Cathcart is a doubt for the Lithuania fixture but Baraclough has said that he expects the Watford defender to play.

Morecombe loanee Alfie McCalmont, whose parent club is Leeds, has been called up from the under-21s.

Stephen Donnelly returns from a long-term injury while Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan has also joined up with the squad.

Midfielder George Saville will miss the game through suspension but will be available for the side’s match against Switzerland.

Leicester first-team coach Adam Sadler, who joined Baraclough’s staff this week, will not be with the side for the September internationals due to a family bereavement.

Lineups

TBA

Odds

Lithuania 10/3

Draw 2/1

Northern Ireland 19/20

Where To Watch

Lithuania v Northern Ireland will kick-off at 7:45 pm Irish Standard Time. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7:30 pm.

