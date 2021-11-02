Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Thiago may play against Atletico Madrid

8 total views, 8 views today

Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are in contention for a place in the matchday squad for Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The pair took part in full training on Monday and appear set to return to the pitch for the team this week after their respective knee and calf injuries.

Liverpool have missed both players in recent games, with the remaining midfielders struggling to screen as well as Fabinho does and dictate play as well as Thiago does.

However, Naby Keita, who lasted less than 20 minutes against Brighton and Hove Albion after being deemed fit, is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

The hamstring injury he picked up inside the first quarter of the 2-2 draw with Graham Potter’s men at Anfield will see him miss several games.

On top of this, James Milner will still be sidelined for Liverpool’s potential qualification-sealing match against the side that knocked them out of the Champions League in a match that has become infamous for various reasons.

Jürgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference: “Naby has a hamstring injury so will be out for a while.

“Apart from that, Millie it’s clear [ that he won’t be involved] and the others who are out long-term will be out as well.

“Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously. It’s very helpful and so we will see.

“Injuries [in this] period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that. The players will be back, hopefully soon, and then they are in contention again as well.

“But for tomorrow only the fit players, obviously.”

Liverpool play host to Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night at 8 pm. The game is the reverse fixture of the Klopp and co.’s last Champions League outing – a 3-2 win at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish capital.

