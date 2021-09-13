Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott Speaks On Social Media About Injury

10 total views, 10 views today

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has spoken about the ankle injury he picked up in the 3-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday evening.

Elliott got caught underneath the leg of Leeds centre-half Pascal Struijk after the Belgian-born defender’s tackle on the 18-year-old.

The former Fulham academy player will undergo ankle surgery and will be on the sidelines for an extended period of time after a strong start to the season saw him earn a starting eleven berth three games in a row for Liverpool.

Elliott said on Instagram this morning: “I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us. Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened ❤️

“I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this.

“To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone! ❤️#HE67💎”

Pascal Struijk was sent off for the challenge after replacing Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente 33 minutes into the game.

Struijk is set to serve a three-match ban because of the straight red card he was given for the tackle and is set to miss matches against Newcastle and West Ham in the Premier League as well as Fulham in the EFL Cup.

However, Leeds are expected to appeal the decision.

