Liverpool Ticket Update Ahead Of Final Pre-Season Game

Liverpool FC has issued an update to fans ahead of their final pre-season game against Osasuna on Monday evening after their penultimate fixture against Athletic Bilbao was marred by problems concerning tickets.

After fans could not get into Anfield before the original kick-off time, the fixture was delayed twice until they took their seats.

The club is asking those attending to download their NFC pass, get in early with incentives to push this, and print out multiple tickets if you are going to the game with someone to improve the speed at turnstiles.

In a statement on their site, Liverpool said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended the first pre-season home game yesterday against Athletic Club for their patience and understanding while accessing Anfield.

“With a number of changes having been made to the way fans can now use their tickets at the turnstiles, these pre-season games have been a trial to test the new NFC technology and the new entry system at Anfield.

“Some issues were identified while fans were entering the stadium yesterday and following a full review and debrief of the process, improvements and key learnings have been made ahead of tonight’s match.

“Turnstiles will open at 4 pm today and we are encouraging supporters to arrive early. Kids who enter the stadium before 6 pm can receive free soft drinks as a thank-you.

“Supporters are also asked to ensure they are fully prepared when they come to the turnstiles, making sure that they have downloaded their NFC pass to their phone and are ready to scan their tickets when reaching the turnstile.

“We are strongly encouraging families and groups, where possible, to print their e-tickets off at home, so phones do not have to be passed back and forth to get groups through the same turnstiles, this will speed up the entry process.

“We look forward to welcoming more fans back to Anfield and thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

