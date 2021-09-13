Home Soccer Premier League Liverpool Youngster Harvey Elliott To Undergo Ankle Surgery

Liverpool Youngster Harvey Elliott To Undergo Ankle Surgery

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Liverpool FC Harvey Elliott

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott will undergo ankle surgery after suffering a serious injury during his side’s 3-0 win on Sunday evening.

Elliott impressed in his third straight start for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds before a tackle from Pascal Struijk forced him off the field.

The Leeds centre-half came into the tackle cleanly but left his leg in and the 18-year-old got caught under it.

Liverpool have issued an update on the youngster’s injury on their website, Liverpoolfc.com: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm Harvey Elliott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday,” the statement reads.

“The 18-year-old was stretchered from the field at Elland Road after sustaining the injury in a challenge midway through the second half.

“Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course.

“Harvey, his family and Liverpool FC would like to place on record their thanks to the paramedics and all the staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment given.”

Struijk was sent for his challenge and Marcelo Bielsa’s Yorkshire side were left with ten men until the end of the game as a result.

Leeds were already two goals down to the Reds in their second home game of the season and the red card only added to the woes on the evening.

The Belgian-born defender came on the pitch to partner captain Liam Cooper in the 33rd minute after starting the game on the bench.

Diego Llorente made way for the former Netherlands U17 international after he picked up an injury.

Struijk’s three-match ban as a result of the red card is set to last until Saturday, 2nd October.

He will miss matches against Newcastle and West Ham in the Premier League as well as Fulham in the EFL Cup.

However, Leeds are expected to appeal the decision.

