Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton elated after full debut

6 total views, 6 views today

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton has spoken of his joy at making his full debut for the club against Preston North End in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Morton played all 90 minutes of the match, the only midfielder to do so, and further impressed after his 45-minute debut against Norwich City in the previous round.

His passing and vision were on display once again as he opened up the chance for Takumi Minamino’s opener.

“It’s very emotional,” Morton told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“My whole family are here and people who have supported Liverpool for years like my mates, they were here watching me and it gets emotional.

“Clapping the fans at the end, it’s just a boyhood dream and one I’ve dreamed of since I was born really because I’ve been coming to the games since I was three or four. I can’t really express the feeling.”

Morton made his debut for the senior team against Norwich last month alongside underage teammates Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon and played alongside Harvey Blair tonight.

The Wirral-born midfielder has made 13 appearances for the Liverpool underage sides this season and has impressed in the UEFA Youth League under Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

He had previously been on an exceptionally talented underage club side Greenleas JFC before he joined the academy.

Morton relishes the step-up to the senior level: “Yeah because I’m not used to first-team football and I’ve just come into it.

Hopefully, I can get more chances to prove myself. At the start of the game, it’s not like U23s or U18s football [because] you can’t really hear yourself think.

“The fans are loud and it’s a tough test but that’s what I like, a tough test.”

He noted that he is focused on taking his budding career game-by-game rather than dreaming of a Carabao Cup quarter-final appearance.

“I just take every game in my stride really, whatever game it is, and see how it goes. If I am in his plans or if I’m not I am always going to be happy to be part of the club and that’s what I’m like.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com