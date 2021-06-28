Luke Shaw hits back at Mourinho as feud intensifies

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has hit out at former manager Jose Mourinho over his recent comments about his performances.

Shaw, who was treated harshly by the Portuguese manager during his turbulent reign from 2016-2018.

Now, Shaw (25) has hit back at Mourinho, telling him that he ”needs to move on” during a recent England interview.

The pair endured a troubled relationship, with Mourinho pointing the finger at Shaw for his team’s shortcomings on more than one occasion.

🗣️ "Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot." Luke Shaw admits he was bemused by Jose Mourinho's latest criticism of him and says his former manager "needs to move on" — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 28, 2021

Three years on and Mourinho is still lashing out at Shaw’s performances. Expressing his opinion on Shaw’s set-piece delivery in England’s win against the Czech Republic as ”very poor” and ”dramatically bad”

Responding to Mourinho’s unfair criticism in a recent interview, Shaw admitted he is bemused at the recent comments against him.

I don’t know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me. I don’t feel like the set-pieces were as bad as he was saying.

“Maybe I might have done one in the second half, a corner, that didn’t get over the first man. But that was one out of three. The other two or three, I don’t think, were as ‘dramatically bad’ as he says.

Shaw also admitted that a number of his England teammates have asked him about the constant negative comments said against him;

“He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said ‘what’s his problem?’ and ‘why does he keep talking?’

“I think he just needs to move on. Hopefully, he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly, I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot.”

Since his sacking in December of 2018, Shaw has transformed his form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Recently being named in the PFA Team of the Season and regaining his spot in the England squad for EURO 2020.

