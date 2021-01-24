Manchester United progress to FA Cup 5th Round at expense of Liverpool

The match finished 3-2 with Bruno Fernandes scoring the winner.

Manchester United and Liverpool faced off for the second time in just a week this evening. Last weekend, the teams played out a bore scoreless draw in the Premier League.

The FA Cup 4th round was the occasion this time around. There was more entertainment on display in this fixture than the last as a total of five goals were scored.

Manchester United managed to outscore their opponents in the end, winning the contest by a scoreline of 3-2. Mohamed Salah struck twice for Liverpool but goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes helped secure victory for United.

Manchester United progress to the FA Cup 5th round with tonight’s win.

KEY MOMENTS

Mohamed Salah, as he so often does, opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 18th minute. He was played in on goal by a pinpoint Roberto Firmino through ball before delicately chipping over goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Mason Greenwood snatched an equalizer in the 26th minute to end a barren run of nine games without scoring. Marcus Rashford provided the assist with a brilliant lobbed ball over the Liverpool backline before Greenwood took a touch and hammered into the back of the net.

Greenwood and Rashford combined again just after half-time. This time, Greenwood turned provider as his pass was misjudged by Rhys Williams to which Rashford took advantage by closing in on goal and executing a cool finish into the bottom corner.

Liverpool drew level in the 58th minute through Mohamed Salah again. The Egyptian was played in unselfishly by James Milner who could have taken a shot on himself. Salah took the shot under pressure but got a good enough connection on the shot to evade the defender and go through Dean Henderson’s legs.

Bruno Fernandes was brought on in the 66th minute and it didn’t take long for him to make a mark on the game. United were awarded a free-kick in the 78th minute from just outside the box and after a period of consultation, Bruno Fernandes decided to take on the opportunity. He struck his effort with real venom and his shot was accurate enough to end up in the back of the net despite being on goalkeeper Alisson’s side of the goal.

That goal would prove to be the winner as Manchester United help on to win 3-2.

