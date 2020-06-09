Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Former Republic of Ireland Martin O’Neill has objected to a proposed youths football pitch and facilities in Co Donegal.

Off the Ball report that the new pitch is said to be for Dunfanaghy Youths FC. O’Neill who departed his role as Head coach of Nottingham Forest last year. He currently owns the derelict 18th Century Horn Head House. The house is said to be very close to the plans of the new facilities.

The club have said to be in need of a pitch for the last two years. The new proposed development is to include dressing rooms, playing and training pitches. In addition to as a clubhouse and a stand for spectators. Writer Chris Nulty for the Donegal Daily broke the news on Tuesday in an exclusive stating O’Neill had wrote to Donegal County Council.

The Donegal Daily state that the main reason O’Neill is objecting to the facilities are due to environment and safety issues. The letter says, “Ultimately Horn Head, a secluded and protected area, with especially high scenic amenity status is simply not appropriate for a large public gathering facility, i.e. a stadium”.

O’Neill continued, “First, the environmental impact of erecting stadia in this area of scenic beauty must be recognised. Horn Head is renowned not just locally, not just in Donegal, but also throughout Ireland and would be adversely affected by this proposed development”. He also states that access and safety will be compromised. The letter also addresses traffic pollution, noise pollution and floodlighting.

Mr O’Neill also noted the impact it would have on private residents as well as wildlife in the area. He said in the letter, “If permitted, the development would be in use on a daily basis. Long winter evenings would necessitate the use of floodlighting which will have direct impeach on wildlife and the nearby residents”.

O’Neill managed Ireland from 2013 to 2018. He took them to the Euros in France in 2018. Before been replaced by Mick McCarthy who just last month called time on his two year stint with the Boys in Green.