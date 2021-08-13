Meslier signs deal till 2026 at Leeds

3 total views, 3 views today

Illan Meslier has put pen to paper to extend his stay at Leeds United until 2026

The Whites have confirmed that the French shot-stopper has renewed his contract at the club in a five-year deal.

Meslier had a record-breaking season for the club last season and he is still only 21. He managed to keep a remarkable 11 clean sheets while between the sticks.

This is considerably more impressive in the Leeds United team where their high-intensity style of play gets them a lot of scores but also can leave their defense vulnerable to counterattacks.

Meslier joined the club last year from Ligue 1 side Lorient while they were in the middle of promotion from the championship. He is believed by many to be the signing of the summer, until costing the White’s £5 million.

Speaking to Leeds Live about the goalkeepers at his club, Marcelo Bielsa said:

“A lot of what Meslier could achieve this year is linked to how Casilla lived through it with him.

“The way he collaborated with him, the keepers are a group within the group with a special coach and keepers where they spend two hours together between four of them, not 20.”

Proud to sign an extension with this incredible club! Thank you to all the staff, players and fans that have helped me so far. WE ARE LEEDS! 💙💛#MOT pic.twitter.com/anvijs9AEI — Illan Meslier (@MeslierIllan) August 13, 2021

“They need each other. The climate of training is responsible for very few people. His support was very influential in this,” added Bielsa.

“It gave me great pleasure to see him play the game without having played against Southhampton.”

After signing from the club, Meslier ousted Spanish keeper Kiko Casilla from the position and it has been that way since. Casilla left for Elche on loan this season while the club signed a new young replacement goalkeeper, Kristoffer Klaesson from Valarenga in Norway.

Meslier will begin his second season in the Premier League this Saturday in Old Trafford against Manchester United at 12:30.

Islan Meslier kept 11 clean sheets in his debut season for Leeds in the Premier League He was also named the Whites Young Player of the Season 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞'𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲. Meslier has penned a contract extension till 2026 🙌#LUFC pic.twitter.com/zAVCLQA7Qe — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 13, 2021

