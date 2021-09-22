Millwall v Leicester City – Preview, Lineups, Odds, Where To Watch

3 total views, 3 views today

Leicester City will travel to London to take on Millwall in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Leicester will be hoping to put an end to a three-game winless streak and get things back on track as their season has failed to get going so far.

Milwall are another club suffering from a slow start with only three wins in 10 games this season – two of them have come in the League Cup.

A Premier League scalp like Leicester would be the perfect motivation for the Lions to start a strong run of form.

Leicester loanee Ademola Lookman is in line to earn his first start after impressing Brendan Rodgers with his cameo against Brighton.

Rodgers is expected to rotate his side heavily for the clash as they look to give some regular starters a rest.

Daniel Amartey, who is the only available player that started at the Den in Leicester’s last clash with them in 2017, could also start.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could also line up for the Foxes after being eased into the first-team by his Northern Irish manager.

Players such as Patson Daka, Hamza Choudhury and Marc Albrighton also have a chance of getting on the teamsheet.

Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Nampalys Mendy are still sidelined with long-term injuries.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is the only injury concern for the hosts ahead of the clash with the FA Cup champions.

Shaun Hutchinson is set to return from injury while Benik Afobe, George Evans and Danny McNamara have also been training this week.

Jed Wallace and Sheyi Ojo will miss the game through illness.

Lineups

Milwall – last match (3-4-2-1): Bialkowski; Ballard, Wallace, Cooper; Leonard, Kieftenbeld, Saville, Malone; Wallace, Smith; Bradshaw.

Leicester City – last match (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes.

Odds

Millwall 9/2

Draw 11/4

Leicester City 8/13

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 7:45 pm but will not be available on TV. You can follow the game on the clubs’ social media pages.

