Harry Neville, son of former United player Phil has signed his professional contract with Manchester United according to the clubs official website.

Harry who is only 18, made his Republic of Ireland debut last October in the Showgrounds when they faced Denmark. Neville has been playing with the United U18 side. He will now look to work his way into the U23 side. He has been previously apart of the Valencia youth set up in 2018. Neville revealed the news on his Instagram and was delighted with the news. He said, “Proud to have signed my first professional contract with Man Utd”. “Thank you to all my family and all my coaches for their support”.

United have said they have retained all under 18 players due to the impact of Covid 19. Neville has signed a one year deal at the club.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given some early team news ahead of the Old Trafford’s based side game against Aston Villa. He told Manunited.com, that Victor Lindelof who was withdrawn at half time in the win over Bournemouth, will likely miss the game. Asked if there was news on his injury he said, Not yet, no. It’s not too bad. He’ll play soon.I’m not sure if he’ll manage the Villa game”.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain sidelined due to injury. Youth-team skipper Teden Mengi has been training with the senior squad but Tim Fosu-Mensah and Luke Shaw are also capable of performing at the heart of the defence, if required.