Norwich v Liverpool – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Liverpool FC will travel to Norwich on Saturday to kick off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign at Carrow Road.

The side will begin the season as one of the favourites to win the title, with the return of Virgil Van Dijk and other injured first-team players increasing their chances.

The 2019/20 Premier League champions will want to start this season off as they did two years ago – a win over Norwich.

A full crowd of Norwich fans will welcome Jurgen Klopp’s men to the ground as they look to start their season off on a high.

Alisson and his safe hands will give Reds fans confidence throughout the game and they may get more if new signing Ibrahima Konate plays and performs well.

Konate is expected to go into the starting lineup this weekend as first-choice centre-backs Van Dijk and Joe Gomez continue their recovery from season-ending injuries they sustained last year.

Andy Robertson will not be available as he suffered ligament damage in a friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The injury has ruled him out for several weeks, leaving Liverpool without their only mainstay in the Premier League last season.

Robertson played all 38 of Liverpool’s league games last season, failing to finish 90 minutes only twice.

Kostas Tsimikas took Robertson’s place for Liverpool’s final pre-season match against Osasuna on Monday night.

It is expected that the Greek full-back will step in for Robertson in competitive fixtures in his absence.

Tsimikas only made seven appearances for Liverpool in his debut season in England as a result of early-season injury problems and Robertson’s ever-presence in the squad.

However, the 25-year-old has had an impressive pre-season this summer and will look to carry over his form into the new season and get more appearances for the club that signed him last summer.

Curtis Jones will also be unavailable as he must follow concussion protocols but the 20-year-old was not expected to dislodge Fabinho and Thiago in midfield.

Naby Keita or Jordan Henderson are the two most likely to take that third spot in Liverpool’s 4-3-3.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané will be hungry for goals as they look to terrorise defences once again, having failed to be as fluid as they are known to be last season.

Diogo Jota is expected to provide a threat from the bench and 18-year-old Harvey Elliott could earn a spot after his performances in pre-season.

Norwich City comes into the game with new attacking signings Josh Sargeant and Milot Rashica ready to play after joining from Werder Bremen.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul will return to the Premier League with Max Aarons and captain Grant Hanley in front of him in the back four.

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will look to make his mark in his debut for the Canaries and impress his parent club.

Todd Cantwell will have another opportunity to shine in the Premier League after a fantastic season in the EFL Championship.

Teemu Pukki will want to start off the season in the right way once again after scoring a goal in the 4-1 loss to Liverpool on the opening day two years ago.

The home crowd will be behind this newly-promoted Norwich side but Jurgen Klopp’s men may prove too tough a challenge for them.

Predicted Lineups

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, McLean; Rashica, Sargeant, Cantwell; Pukki.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Betting

Norwich 17/2

Draw 9/2

Liverpool 2/7

Where To Watch

Norwich v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30 pm on Saturday, August 14th. You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

