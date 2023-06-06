Pep Guardiola’s Insights Ahead of Champions League Final

Kyle Walker injury

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Kyle Walker is currently dealing with a back issue and provided an update on his status for the Champions League final, stating, “Kyle Walker has a back problem, and we will assess his condition ahead of the final.”

The Excitement and Determination

Expressing his anticipation for the final, Guardiola shared his thoughts with the media, saying, “It is a dream to be here, two years ago we were there but in a different situation.” Guardiola emphasized the team’s commitment to giving their best performance, recognizing that the outcome hinges on their behavior during the specific 90 minutes of the match. He added, “We are going to try to do our best as we know the final depends on how you behave over the specific 90 minutes. It is not about history – if they are better than us.”

The Importance of the Game

Guardiola stressed the significance of the final and highlighted the fact that previous achievements or performances in the group stage, quarter-finals, or domestic competitions hold no bearing on the outcome of this single game. Guardiola emphasized, “It is about what you have to do in 90 minutes to be better than the opponent. It doesn’t count what you have done in the group stage, quarter-finals, last season, Premier League, or FA Cup. It is one single game.”

Analysis on Inter Milan’s Threat

Discussing the strengths of their opponents, Guardiola acknowledged Inter Milan’s rich history and recent success. He stated, “They have a lot of history and have done well in the last couple of years.” Guardiola highlighted Inter Milan’s proficiency not only in defensive organization but also in their ability to swiftly transition from defense to attack, particularly with their potent strikers. He added, “They have a good shape not just in how they defend but how good they are with the ball in the transition when they lead with the strikers.”

Challenges with Inter Milan’s Build-up Play

Guardiola specifically mentioned the challenge posed by Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Andre Onana, renowned for his exceptional distribution skills. Guardiola explained, “They have a really good process which starts with Andre Onana – who is an exceptional keeper with build-up, so it makes our high pressing difficult.” This indicates that City’s high-pressing strategy could face obstacles due to Onana’s ability to initiate attacks from the back.

On learning from the 2021 Champions League final against Chelsea,

Guardiola said: “I didn’t speak about it to the players as some where there some were not. It is a completely different situation. Of course it is not like last season or two years ago and of course we want to finish differently. We have to know exactly what to do to beat this opponent in terms of the system they use and what they do with and without the ball.”

And finally he was asked if the rest of the Premier League want Manchester City to win the Champions League, Guardiola replied: “I don’t know if Manchester United want us to win the Champions League final… I am not able to speak for all the other clubs in England but we want to represent this country and do it well. Our fans when they travel to Istanbul represent our club and the United Kingdom.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com