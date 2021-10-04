Phil Foden shines for Manchester City in 2-2 draw with Liverpool

1 total views, 1 views today

Phil Foden was Manchester City’s best player in an exciting 2-2 draw with rivals Liverpool on Merseyside in the Premier League.

The two teams met on Sunday and Foden troubled the Liverpool defence throughout the game, scoring his side’s first goal to cancel out Sadio Mané’s opener.

The 20-year-old had played a big part in City’s dominant showing in the first half and came close to opening the scoring, being denied by Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson from close range.

The winger linked up well with Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva as their team took control of proceedings in the first half after a strong start from the hosts.

Right-back and former Manchester City player James Milner struggled to keep up with Foden as the Englishman put in a performance rivalled only by Liverpool forward Mo Salah – the pair shared Sky’s Man of the Match award.

For his goal, Foden found comfort in the space Milner had left as the Reds’ defence narrowed and the number 47 made no mistake with his strike into the bottom corner to bring his side level.

Foden praised his side’s character following the conclusion of the game: “It’s very difficult to come here with the fans, it’s one of the most difficult places to come to and I feel we dealt with it very good today.

“It was end to end at times, it was such a brilliant game, on another day we could have come away with the three points.

“It shows our character. We’ve not won here a lot, but we carried on with our football after going behind and we played really well today.”

Manager Pep Guardiola was also impressed with his side’s performance and labelled Foden as a “special player.”

“Phil is a special player, we know it,” Guardiola said. “Fortunately he’s back now, he’s a fantastic player but not just him; Rodri, Gabriel, everyone was fantastic today.”

