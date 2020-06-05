Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Premier League has confirmed fixtures as the Premier League is set to restart on June 17th. The BBC is set to show several games for the first time since the Premier League began in 1992. All of the remaining 92 games will be shown on tv platforms, BT Sport, Amazon, BBC and Sky Sports.

On Wednesday 17th of June, Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United at 6pm. This game will be live on Sky Sports. The big game of the night will be between Manchester City and Arsenal which will take place at 8.15pm and is live on Sky Sports. Friday the 19th will see Tottenham take on Man United also at 8.15pm. This game will be on Sky Sports. Some other interesting fixtures include Everton v Liverpool on June 21st at 7pm on Sky Sports and Chelsea v Manchester United on June 25th with an 8.15pm kick-off. The full list of fixtures can be seen here on the BBC Sport website.

Sky Sports will make 25 of the games free to air, this will include the Merseyside derby on June 21st. Amazon will show 4 games, again all free to air. BBC will broadcast a live top football match for the first time since 1987/1988.

The FA Cup quarter-final details also have been announced. These games are due to take place on the 22nd/23rd of June. Manchester United v Norwich and Manchester City v Newcastle will be two of the games live on BBC. Premier League chief executive,Richard Masters said, “We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season”. Mr Master continued, “We know it won’t be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home”.